Devil's Food Cake Day

This is probably an ordinary chocolate cake, but it can stand in for devil's food for today. Took this the other day when I went for lunch with my friend Giselle. The waiter overheard that I was treating for her birthday and when we'd finished lunch this enormous piece of cake arrived, accompanied by at least four members of staff singing Happy Birthday! The slice was so big that my friend insisted that I eat half. Used Collageable to crop most of my friend out of the photo.