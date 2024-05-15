Sign up
Previous
Photo 1066
Chocolate Chip Day
In cookie form! Had to get the photo in advance of the day otherwise it would not have been possible 🍪
15th May 2024
15th May 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5621
photos
44
followers
56
following
292% complete
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1066
2180
1065
479
739
1067
2181
1066
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th May 2024 12:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
edah24-05
Mags
ace
They look delicious!
May 15th, 2024
