Photo 2207
Little White Flower
My phone says that this is fleabane.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5746
photos
44
followers
56
following
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
1091
764
1092
2206
1090
1093
1091
2207
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th June 2024 1:38pm
flower
fleabane
30dayswild-2024
Mags
ace
Perfect!
June 9th, 2024
