Previous
Photo 2208
Chipmunk
He was after peanuts but a bit wary of me.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th June 2024 12:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
chipmunk
,
30dayswild-2024
carol white
ace
A cute capture. Fav 😊
June 10th, 2024
