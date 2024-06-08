Previous
Bug on a Bud by spanishliz
Photo 2206

Bug on a Bud

I was taking a photo of the buds, the fly is a bonus!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
604% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice dof. It's a bug day today. I like the spider web behind the fly.
June 8th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
@darchibald Another bonus!
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise