Previous
Photo 2206
Bug on a Bud
I was taking a photo of the buds, the fly is a bonus!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
8th June 2024 1:52pm
bug
,
fly
,
bud
,
lily
,
house fly
,
ndao24
,
30dayswild-2024
Dave
ace
Nice dof. It's a bug day today. I like the spider web behind the fly.
June 8th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
@darchibald
Another bonus!
June 8th, 2024
