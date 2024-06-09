Previous
G Is for Garden by spanishliz
Photo 1093

G Is for Garden

Mine, with rose buds
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Liz Milne

Lesley ace
Lovely to see
June 9th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
@tinley23 I am really happy to see the buds, as I was afraid they might not bloom this year.
June 9th, 2024  
