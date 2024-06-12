Sign up
Previous
Photo 1096
H Is for Hungry Squirrel
The wee grey squirrel is usually rather stand-offish, but I guess he was hungry enough today to get quite close to me.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
squirrel
hungry
h
30dayswild-2024
