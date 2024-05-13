Previous
Apple Pie Day by spanishliz
Photo 1064

Apple Pie Day

Homemade apple pie, with cheese baked into the pie, made by my friend Beatrice for our outdoor coffee session last week.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Jessica Eby ace
Ooooh, interesting, I've never had it with the cheese actually baked in!
May 13th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
@princessicajessica It was a first for me too and really yummy.
May 13th, 2024  
