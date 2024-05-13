Sign up
Photo 1064
Apple Pie Day
Homemade apple pie, with cheese baked into the pie, made by my friend Beatrice for our outdoor coffee session last week.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
2179
89
1063
1064
478
1066
2180
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th May 2024 2:15pm
Tags
food
,
cheese
,
apple pie
,
edah24-05
,
apple pie day
Jessica Eby
ace
Ooooh, interesting, I've never had it with the cheese actually baked in!
May 13th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
@princessicajessica
It was a first for me too and really yummy.
May 13th, 2024
