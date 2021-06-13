Previous
Next
Visitor for Coffee by spanishliz
Photo 1117

Visitor for Coffee

My friend and I have resumed our Sunday outdoor coffee sessions, after several weeks of lockdown, and were joined by this little guy. He only flew away when my friend's cat meowed through the window screen!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise