Chickadee on a Ledge by spanishliz
Photo 1894

Chickadee on a Ledge

This little guy was quite bold considering how close I was to the ledge and feeder.

I seem to have forgotten that the month has turned…
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Lovely little chickadee captures.
August 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So sweet
August 1st, 2023  
