Previous
Photo 2020
What? No Peanuts?
They were on the way. One squirrel came quite close to me today but bolted when I dared to exhale.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th December 2023 10:35am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
squirrel
