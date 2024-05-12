Sign up
Photo 2179
Mothers Day Half and Half
Thinking of my Mum on Mothers Day, as on every day. She's always with me, even though she's been gone since 2009. Pink is her favourite colour.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
pink
,
collage
,
mum
,
mothers day
,
befunky
,
edah24-05
,
mayhalf-2024
,
mayhalf-24
Zilli
ace
So sweet!
May 12th, 2024
