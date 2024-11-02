Sign up
Photo 2353
Busy Feeder
The blue jay looks like he's making a quick getaway!
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd November 2024 10:30am
Tags
birds
,
seeds
,
pigeon
,
blue jay
