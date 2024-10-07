Sign up
Previous
Photo 2327
Two Peanut Squirrel
This one always takes two peanuts at once. He has set the second one down at his feet whilst nibbling on the first.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
squirrel
,
peanuts
,
yew
Mags
ace
So cute!
October 7th, 2024
