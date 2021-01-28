Previous
Doors #7: Clown Room by spanishliz
Doors #7: Clown Room

The door to the Clown Room was the one door that wasn't open during a "Doors Open" tour of the Shrine Club building! I'm not sure if it held secrets, or if our guide just didn't have the key!
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Liz Milne

Photo Details

