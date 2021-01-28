Sign up
Doors #7: Clown Room
The door to the Clown Room was the one door that wasn't open during a "Doors Open" tour of the Shrine Club building! I'm not sure if it held secrets, or if our guide just didn't have the key!
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1673
photos
33
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
16th September 2017 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
sign
,
clown
