Previous
Photo 1057
Nurses' Day
Is Pink Bunny considering a career?
The book is one of a series, most of which I had as a kid, and of which I have been working to recreate my collection.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5579
photos
44
followers
57
following
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Views
5
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th May 2024 2:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
book
,
bunny
,
toy
,
nurse
,
edah24-05
,
nurses day
