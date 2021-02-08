Sign up
Fences #4: Little White Fence
I pass this one fairly often on my walks, and realised one day that it seems to be made of plastic, not wood.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1707
photos
34
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
Fav's
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
30th January 2021 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
fence
