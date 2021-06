Vessels #6: Gravy Boat

I wanted a "new" photo for the week, and I'm pretty sure I won't be near any floating vessels in the next day or so, so I've improvised! This gravy boat, and the dishes beside it, are remnants of my Mum's dinner set that I remember from childhood. They are safely stored in a cupboard out of reach of Precious' exploring paws! (I can't even reach them without my stepladder - held my camera up high to take this!)