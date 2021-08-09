Sign up
221 / 365
Flower #4: Neighbour's Hibiscus (?)
I think it's a hibiscus, but could be wrong. What I know is it's lovely , and when it blooms at this time of year I'm greeted by this loveliness each time I look out my front door or window.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2325
photos
35
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th August 2021 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
hibiscus
