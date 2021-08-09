Previous
Flower #4: Neighbour's Hibiscus (?) by spanishliz
Flower #4: Neighbour's Hibiscus (?)

I think it's a hibiscus, but could be wrong. What I know is it's lovely , and when it blooms at this time of year I'm greeted by this loveliness each time I look out my front door or window.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
