222 / 365
Flower #5: Rose
The roses are on the opposite side of my house to the cone flowers, and keep blooming despite the lack of care I give them.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
flower
rose
Lisa Poland
ace
Pretty. Mine seem to bloom even though they are almost choked by weeds. Very hardy plants.
August 11th, 2021
