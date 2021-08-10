Previous
Flower #5: Rose by spanishliz
222 / 365

Flower #5: Rose

The roses are on the opposite side of my house to the cone flowers, and keep blooming despite the lack of care I give them.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Lisa Poland ace
Pretty. Mine seem to bloom even though they are almost choked by weeds. Very hardy plants.
August 11th, 2021  
