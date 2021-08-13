Previous
Garden #1: Butterfly Garden by spanishliz
225 / 365

Garden #1: Butterfly Garden

This pretty garden is just one street over from my place, and this feature is hidden behind the main flower beds.
13th August 2021

Liz Milne

spanishliz
