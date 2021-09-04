Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
247 / 365
Jacket #2: Blue Jays Winter Jacket
This was a Christmas present a few years ago, and is a nice weight for milder winter days. Would have been perfect for May night games at Exhibition Stadium back in the day ;)
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2407
photos
35
followers
49
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Latest from all albums
1197
245
612
1198
246
1199
613
247
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
3rd September 2021 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jacket
,
blue jays
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close