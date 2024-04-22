Previous
A Is for Adorable by spanishliz
Photo 1045

A Is for Adorable

Daisy and her dad stopped to chat with me this morning.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Daisy is very adorable!
April 22nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
Cute
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise