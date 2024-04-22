Sign up
Photo 1045
A Is for Adorable
Daisy and her dad stopped to chat with me this morning.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
2
2
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd April 2024 9:42am
Tags
dog
,
a
,
daisy
,
adorable
Elyse Klemchuk
Daisy is very adorable!
April 22nd, 2024
Dawn
Cute
April 22nd, 2024
