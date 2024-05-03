Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
Two Different Coloured Shoes Day
The green ones on the left were replaced by the blue ones as my indoor shoes. Of course I haven't yet thrown the worn out green ones away.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
summerfield
ace
😊
May 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
