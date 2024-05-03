Previous
Two Different Coloured Shoes Day by spanishliz
Photo 1054

Two Different Coloured Shoes Day

The green ones on the left were replaced by the blue ones as my indoor shoes. Of course I haven't yet thrown the worn out green ones away.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
😊
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise