Table #7: Ready for My Workout
I hadn't posted a "new" photo this week, so here's my outdoor little table, with my yoga mat and weights ready for my trainer to arrive for our outdoor training session today.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
9
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
18th November 2021 10:25am
weights
bottle
table
yoga mat
