Previous
Next
Table #7: Ready for My Workout by spanishliz
322 / 365

Table #7: Ready for My Workout

I hadn't posted a "new" photo this week, so here's my outdoor little table, with my yoga mat and weights ready for my trainer to arrive for our outdoor training session today.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise