One Subject-Bulldog Clip-Day 30 by spanishliz
Photo 2167

One Subject-Bulldog Clip-Day 30

Back to the calendar to remind me the month is all but over.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
LTaylor ace
well done, Mayday and maypole celebrations next clip
April 30th, 2024  
