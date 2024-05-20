Sign up
Photo 2187
Half Veggies, Half Omelette
This is one of the meals the delivery van I posted the other day brought me ;)
20th May 2024
20th May 24
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th May 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
veggies
,
omelette
,
omelet
,
mayhalf-2024
,
mayhalf-24
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Colorful and yummy!
May 21st, 2024
