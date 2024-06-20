Sign up
Previous
Photo 2218
Dark Clouds
These just blew up a few minutes ago. So far no rain, but I wouldn't mind if there was a bit.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th June 2024 3:54pm
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
rain
,
rooftop
,
30dayswild-2024
