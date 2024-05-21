Sign up
Photo 2188
Half Dove, Half Blue Jay
This was a case of being in the right place at the right time to get this photo! It was actually the blue jay that flew away, while the dove stayed and kept pecking at the seeds.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
birds
,
wings
,
blue jay
,
mourning dove
,
confrontation
,
mayhalf-2024
,
mayhalf-24
,
ndao24
