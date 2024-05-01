Sign up
Photo 2168
Buds on my Rose of Sharon
At least it’s going to have leaves. The flowers always come later. Calling this a half and half pic too.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bud
,
bush
,
mayhalf24
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely blooms
May 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
How lovely!
May 1st, 2024
