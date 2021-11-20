Previous
Next
Uniforms #2: British Army c. War of 1812 by spanishliz
324 / 365

Uniforms #2: British Army c. War of 1812

This young man gave us a musketry display as part of a very interesting tour of Fort Erie, Ontario some years ago.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise