324 / 365
Uniforms #2: British Army c. War of 1812
This young man gave us a musketry display as part of a very interesting tour of Fort Erie, Ontario some years ago.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
army
uniform
musket
fort erie
