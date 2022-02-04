Sign up
Error #7: Running Afoul of "Corrective Lenses"
Spotted this on Facebook and couldn't resist rounding out my week of errors with this one :)
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Tags
error
cartoon
facebook
joke
bruni
ace
Nice find.
February 4th, 2022
