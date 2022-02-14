Sign up
Photo 410
Glasses #3: Blue Jays!
Not all glasses are for seeing, eh! I don't quite remember the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of this souvenir glass, but it has a home on a shelf with other goodies.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Tags
glasses
,
glass
,
baseball
,
old fashioned
,
blue jays
,
drinking glass
