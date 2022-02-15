Previous
Next
Glasses #4: Tim Horton by spanishliz
Photo 411

Glasses #4: Tim Horton

Single glass again! This one has survived many moves since I was a kid, and currently lives on a high shelf out of reach of Precious's paws! (Also out of reach of my duster, by the look of it...)
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise