Photo 412
Glasses #5: On a Cat
Well, they're on a cat on a pair of socks, actually. I've used the socks before, but a different photo of them :)
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st January 2022 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
cat
,
socks
