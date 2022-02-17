Previous
Next
Glasses #6: Ready for Some Cold Drinks by spanishliz
Photo 413

Glasses #6: Ready for Some Cold Drinks

These colourful glasses are plastic, and there's a matching pitcher. They, and the tray, were a gift from a friend who was visiting for a few days.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise