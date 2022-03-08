Sign up
Photo 432
Jeans #4: It's a Cap!
Denim can also be used for caps - I have more than one, as might become apparent this week.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
22nd February 2008 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jeans
,
cap
,
denim
