Jeans #3: Sitting on the Grass by spanishliz
Photo 431

Jeans #3: Sitting on the Grass

That's my legs and feet, with traditional turn up cuffs because I have short legs! I was relaxing on a grassy hillside listening to music in the park, something I hope might be possible to do this coming summer.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
