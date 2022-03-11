Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 435
Jeans #7: Jacket Sleeve Detail
My Mum was fond of her jeans jacket, especially the flowers on the sleeves.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3000
photos
38
followers
52
following
119% complete
View this month »
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Latest from all albums
433
801
434
1387
305
435
802
1388
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
27th September 2006 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
jeans
,
embroidery
,
jacket
,
sleeve
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close