Photo 478
Queen #1: Ship in Quebec City
You can make out "Queen Elizabeth 2" on the bow. Taken on a visit to Quebec a few years ago.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
23rd September 2008 1:15pm
Tags
ship
,
queen
,
river
,
qe2
,
queen elizabeth
,
quebec city
