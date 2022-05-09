Sign up
Photo 494
Store #3: Souvenirs in Lee, Massachusetts
I can hardly believe this trip was nearly ten years ago! I didn't buy any of these little signs, but took photos of several that would be quite suitable in my house. Things about cats and books, and not tidying up my mess...
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
sign
,
store
,
souvenir
,
lee massachusetts
JackieR
ace
Oh these are so funny, olive approves of 5th and 6th from top ones!!!
May 9th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Indeed! Precious and I like those two as well!
May 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
