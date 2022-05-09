Previous
Next
Store #3: Souvenirs in Lee, Massachusetts by spanishliz
Photo 494

Store #3: Souvenirs in Lee, Massachusetts

I can hardly believe this trip was nearly ten years ago! I didn't buy any of these little signs, but took photos of several that would be quite suitable in my house. Things about cats and books, and not tidying up my mess...
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh these are so funny, olive approves of 5th and 6th from top ones!!!
May 9th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Indeed! Precious and I like those two as well!
May 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise