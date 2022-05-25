Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 510
Under #5: Tunnel Under a Mountain
This is the Lehigh Tunnel, under Blue Mountain in Pennsylvania, taken when my sister and I were on our way to Lancaster and Gettysburg for one of our sisters' getaways. She was driving, by the way :)
25th May 2022
25th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3299
photos
40
followers
54
following
139% complete
View this month »
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Latest from all albums
1462
876
1463
73
343
33
877
510
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
15th July 2013 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pennsylvania
,
tunnel
,
under
,
going down the road
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close