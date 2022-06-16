Sign up
Photo 532
X #20: On a Safety Vest
Yesterday they dug another hole! Luckily they filled it in same day.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3397
photos
40
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
15th June 2022 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
x
,
men at work
