Photo 535
Yellow #2: Dandelions
This was a few years ago, but fits my theme this week.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3409
photos
40
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
11th May 2013 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
dandelion
,
30dayswild
Mags
ace
Great POV! I like your background.
June 19th, 2022
