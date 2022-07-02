Sign up
Photo 548
Abandoned #1: Umbrella on a Railing
Some of the objects I'll post this week might be better described as "lost" than "abandoned", but they'll do for my purposes. I suspect some kind soul picked this up and hung it on the railing so the owner could find it if they came back.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
3465
photos
40
followers
55
following
150% complete
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
12th August 2014 11:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
river
,
abandoned
,
railing
,
umbrella
,
moira river
