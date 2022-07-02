Previous
Abandoned #1: Umbrella on a Railing by spanishliz
Abandoned #1: Umbrella on a Railing

Some of the objects I'll post this week might be better described as "lost" than "abandoned", but they'll do for my purposes. I suspect some kind soul picked this up and hung it on the railing so the owner could find it if they came back.
Liz Milne

