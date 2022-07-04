Sign up
Photo 550
Abandoned #3: Hubcap (?) on a Hydrant
This looks to me like someone was feeling a bit artistic :)
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
9th August 2016 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abandoned
,
hydrant
,
hubcap
