Photo 559
Button #5: On Blue Jeans
I've always liked the metal buttons used on jeans.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3501
photos
39
followers
54
following
153% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
9th July 2022 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jeans
,
button
,
denim
,
blue jeans
