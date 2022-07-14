Sign up
Photo 560
Button #6: Souvenirs
Some people call these badges but I think of them as buttons (of a sort). These all are from various trips to England.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3509
photos
39
followers
54
following
Tags
england
,
button
,
souvenir
,
badge
