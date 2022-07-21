Sign up
Photo 567
Clock #6: On a Building in Toronto
Took this from the top of a double decker tour bus, going up Yonge Street.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
10th September 2009 4:40pm
Tags
clock
,
toronto
