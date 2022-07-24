Sign up
Photo 570
Dishes #2: Plate from my Sister's Collection
I believe it a Clarice Cliff plate. Even if it isn't, I like it.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
0
0
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
FinePix XP60
14th August 2021 9:15pm
Public
dish
plate
